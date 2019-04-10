Mercoledì 10 Aprile 2019 | 19:06

Rome
Rome
Caserta
Rome
Rome
Rome
Ravenna
Vatican City
Rome
Verona
Rome

Serie D e le nobili decadutela situazione degli altri gironi

Bari, tangenti su manutenzione bus Amtab: chiesto processo

Matera 2019, ecco gli occhiali da temponauta per chi visita la città

Porto Cesareo, ecco i pescatori ecologici: così si raccolgono i rifiuti del mare

Pedalando da Roma a Brindisi: l'Appia antica si fa in bici

Allarme diossina in latte materno: «+ 28% nelle donne residenti a Taranto»

Il murales dedicato a Verdone del canosino Piskv conquista Roma

Pensionata cardiopatica: l'elettrocardiogramma fra 20 mesi

Foggia, calano reati nei primi 3 mesi, nel 2018 forte aumento

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

Tenta di lanciarsi dal balcone con la nipote di 11 anni, 40enne bloccato dai cc

Cerignola, assalto al Consorzio di Bonifica: picchiano guardiano, 9 mezzi rubati

Autonomia differenziata? Sud impoverito e spopolato

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Le «Meraviglie» di Lecce incantano l'Italia con le note di Giuliano Sangiorgi

Levante, la curia di Lecce dice no al concerto in Piazza Duomo: «Testi troppo irriverenti»

Puglia, ecco la nuova legge su agenzie di viaggio: meno burocrazia più garanzie

Pensionata cardiopatica: l'elettrocardiogramma fra 20 mesi

Rome

Image of black hole taken for first time

Italian scientists involved in groundbreaking project

Rome, April 10 - An image of a black hole has been taken for the first time thanks to a groundbreaking project featuring Italian scientists. The image is of a black hole in the middle of the Messier 87 galaxy, which is at the centre of the Virgo A (or M87) galaxy cluster, some 55 million light years away. The breakthrough was made thanks to the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) international project, which Italy's National Astrophysics Institute (INAF) and the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN) took part in. It means that a cosmic object that by its very nature is invisible can now been seen and studied directly for the first time. "Now we can finally observe them," Luciano Rezzolla, a member of the EHT Collaboration Board, told ANSA. "Today we are opening the first page of a book in which it is possible to make increasingly accurate observations of these objects, whose existence Albert Einstein predicted a century ago".

