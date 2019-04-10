Image of black hole taken for first time

Rome, April 10 - An image of a black hole has been taken for the first time thanks to a groundbreaking project featuring Italian scientists. The image is of a black hole in the middle of the Messier 87 galaxy, which is at the centre of the Virgo A (or M87) galaxy cluster, some 55 million light years away. The breakthrough was made thanks to the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) international project, which Italy's National Astrophysics Institute (INAF) and the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN) took part in. It means that a cosmic object that by its very nature is invisible can now been seen and studied directly for the first time. "Now we can finally observe them," Luciano Rezzolla, a member of the EHT Collaboration Board, told ANSA. "Today we are opening the first page of a book in which it is possible to make increasingly accurate observations of these objects, whose existence Albert Einstein predicted a century ago".