'Wine to Asia' new Vinitaly platform for China

Verona, April 10 - Vinitaly and Verona are about to land in China through a new multi-channel platform called "Wine to Asia", created by the trade fair organisation. Veronafiera is the majority shareholder in the newco, with sole partner Shenzhen Taoshow Culture & Media, which is part of Pacco Communication Group Ltd based in the city of Shenzhen - a metropolis of nearly 15 million residents - and also active in Beijing, Chengdu, Xi'an and Shanghai. The initiative is planned for 2020 and was presented on Wednesday on the final day of the 53rd Vinitaly international wine and spirits exhibition. The city chosen for the new initiative is one of the most dynamic areas in China, a crossroads between Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, which counts over 100 million residents. Veronafiere President Maurizio Danese said the "Far East is an area to be constantly monitored". "We've created a permanent initiative for it, as foreseen in our industrial plan, after more than 20 years of continued activity," Danese said.