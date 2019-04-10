VAT won't rise, money from growth - Salvini on DEF

Rome, April 10 - Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that "VAT is not going up, there are no taxes on homes and no taxes on savings" in the DEF economic blueprint. He said the government would get the funds it needs "from growth" because "we are one of the best countries in the world". Interior Minister Salvini was speaking after a government summit with fellow Deputy Premier Luugi Di Maio, the labour and industry minister, as well as Premier Giuseppe Conte. Government sources said the summit was devoted to "phase two of the government programme".