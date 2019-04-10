Italy rekindles fears of debt-bank link in EU - IMF

'Political decision' to dump Marino - Renzi
Rome, April 10 - Italy has rekindled fears of a debt-bank link in the EU, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday. The IMF also said Italian banks had a high level of state paper. Looking abroad, the IMF said there were high risks to global financial stability in the medium term. It also urged EU banks to continue to shed NPLs.
