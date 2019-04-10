Mercoledì 10 Aprile 2019 | 17:06

Rome

Italy rekindles fears of debt-bank link in EU - IMF

Italian banks have a lot of state bonds

Italy rekindles fears of debt-bank link in EU - IMF

Rome, April 10 - Italy has rekindled fears of a debt-bank link in the EU, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday. The IMF also said Italian banks had a high level of state paper. Looking abroad, the IMF said there were high risks to global financial stability in the medium term. It also urged EU banks to continue to shed NPLs.

