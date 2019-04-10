Unions to hold May Day rally in Bologna

'Political decision' to dump Marino - Renzi
Rome
10 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 10 - Italy's big three union federations - CGIL, CISL and UIL - will hold their annual May Day rally in Biologna this year on May 1, they said Wednesday. The event will be devoted to work and Europe with the slogan "Our Europe: work, rights, the welfare state". The union executives also approved a raft of other initiatives in the coming weeks, up till June.
