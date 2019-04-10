Jerusalem belongs to 3 monotheistic religions-Mattarella

Amman, April 10 - Jerusalem belongs to the three monotheistic religions of Christianity, Judaism and Islam, President Sergio Mattarella said on a visit to Jordan Wednesday. "Having entrusted to the Hashemite dynasty the role of Custodian of Jerusalem was a wise choice because Jerusalem is a universal city, which belongs to the three great monotheistic religions of Christianity, Judaism and Islam, and one must bear in mind this particular specificity," he said while meeting King Abdullah II on the second day of his state visit to Jordan.