No to unilateral changes of Mideast borders-Mattarella

Amman
10 Aprile 2019
Amman, April 10 - Italy, like the rest of the European Union, backs a "two people two state" resolution on the Mideast and on that basis "unilateral territorial or border changes will not be accepted," President Sergio Mattarella told Jordanian King Abdullah II in Amman Wednesday. Mattarella reiterated that Italy considers Jordan "a cornerstone of wisdom", indispensable in Mideast dynamics.
