Council of Cardinals wants more women in Vatican posts

Vatican City, April 10 - The Council of Cardinals (C9), who advise Pope Francis on reforms of the Catholic Church, tackled the issue of "the need for the greater presence of women in management roles in Holy See bodies" in its latest meeting, Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said on Wednesday. The pope was present at the 29th session of the C9, which actually has six members after three were removed and not replaced last year. The meeting concludes on Wednesday.