4 teens arrested for raping disabled girl, 17

Mercoledì 10 Aprile 2019 | 15:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italy rekindles fears of debt-bank link in EU - IMF

Italy rekindles fears of debt-bank link in EU - IMF

 
Vatican City
Council of Cardinals wants more women in Vatican posts

Council of Cardinals wants more women in Vatican posts

 
Rome
Controversial family-law bill held off till May

Controversial family-law bill held off till May

 
Rome
Won't apologise to Marino, he wasn't fit - Orfini

Won't apologise to Marino, he wasn't fit - Orfini

 
Turin
Supplementary budget avoidable says Boccia

Supplementary budget avoidable says Boccia

 
Rome
Won't apologise to Marino, he wasn't fit - Orfini

Won't apologise to Marino, he wasn't fit - Orfini

 
Rome
Vatican opens probe into Emanuela Orlandi

Vatican opens probe into Emanuela Orlandi

 
Rome
Vatican opens probe into Emanuela Orlandi

Vatican opens probe into Emanuela Orlandi

 
Rome
Spending review to avert VAT hike says Conte

Spending review to avert VAT hike says Conte

 
Rome
Weather to stay unstable through Palm Sunday

Weather to stay unstable through Palm Sunday

 
Rome
'Madness' to hike VAT for flat tax - Di Maio

'Madness' to hike VAT for flat tax - Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

LA CURIOSITA'
Serie D e le nobili decadutela situazione degli altri gironi

Serie D e le nobili decadute
la situazione degli altri gironi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeStreet art
Il murales dedicato a Verdone del canosino Piskv conquista Roma

Il murales dedicato a Verdone del canosino Piskv conquista Roma

 
LecceMusica
Levante, la curia di Lecce dice no al concerto in Piazza Duomo: «Testi troppo irriverenti»

Levante, la curia di Lecce dice no al concerto in Piazza Duomo: «Testi troppo irriverenti»

 
BariCinema
Bari si prepara al Bif&st: al Petruzzelli i premi Oscar Morricone, Piovani, Quaranta e Tornatore

Bari si prepara al Bif&st: al Petruzzelli i premi Oscar Morricone, Piovani, Quaranta e Tornatore

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Castellaneta, sequestrato lido abusivo: aveva fatto ampliamenti senza permesso

Castellaneta, sequestrato lido abusivo: aveva fatto ampliamenti senza permesso

 
MateraLe celebrazioni
Matera: alla Festa della Polizia gli agenti simulano un arresto

Matera: alla Festa della Polizia gli agenti simulano un arresto

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
San Donaci, cc bloccano spacciatore e cliente in casa

San Donaci, cc bloccano spacciatore e cliente in casa

 
PotenzaSanità in basilicata
Pensionata cardiopatica: l'elettrocardiogramma fra 20 mesi

Pensionata cardiopatica: l'elettrocardiogramma fra 20 mesi

 
FoggiaIl bilancio
Foggia, calano reati nei primi 3 mesi, nel 2018 forte aumento

Foggia, calano reati nei primi 3 mesi, nel 2018 forte aumento

 
Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

Cerignola, assalto al Consorzio di Bonifica: picchiano guardiano, 9 mezzi rubati

Cerignola, assalto al Consorzio Bonifica: picchiano guardiano, 9 mezzi rubati

Tenta di lanciarsi dal balcone con la nipote di 11 anni, 40enne bloccato dai cc

Tenta di lanciarsi dal balcone con la nipote di 11 anni, 40enne bloccato dai cc

Rubano borse da 5mila euro in pieno centro a Bari: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Bari, rubano borse da 5mila€ in centro: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Le «Meraviglie» di Lecce incantano l'Italia con le note di Giuliano Sangiorgi

Le «Meraviglie» di Lecce incantano l'Italia con le note di Giuliano Sangiorgi

Puglia, ecco la nuova legge su agenzie di viaggio: meno burocrazia più garanzie

Puglia, ecco la nuova legge su agenzie di viaggio: meno burocrazia più garanzie

Pensionata cardiopatica: l'elettrocardiogramma fra 20 mesi

Pensionata cardiopatica: l'elettrocardiogramma fra 20 mesi

Sfida di tecnologia all'Uniba, vince app che trasforma cittadini in guide turistiche

Sfida di tecnologia all'Uniba, vince app che trasforma cittadini in guide turistiche

Palermo

4 teens arrested for raping disabled girl, 17

In Palermo in December

4 teens arrested for raping disabled girl, 17

Palermo, April 10 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested four teenagers on suspicion of raping a 17-year-old girl with mental and physical disabilities in an underground car park in Palermo in December. Two of them, aged 17 and 18, were taken to jail and the other two, aged 16 and 17, were detained in a youth home. At the time of the alleged rape they were all under age, police said. They are accused of gang rape. Investigators have viewed CCTV footage from the car park and the surrounding area and obtained the phone logs of the girl, as well as the phone record of one of the teens, whom she reportedly knew.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati