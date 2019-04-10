Supplementary budget avoidable says Boccia

Turin, April 10 - Vincenzo Boccia, head of industrial employers' group Confindustria, on Wednesday said a supplementary budget was "avoidable". Asked if a corrective budget was inevitable due to rock-bottom growth and lower revenue, Boccia said "No, if they do a strong operation on the growth decree and the unblock-worksites decree it could be avoided". "The second step is the budget at the end of the year which is not a simple budget, because we have 23 billion euros of VAT safeguard hikes. "Now let's try not to suffer from the economic slowdown. Then we'll face the second part."