Controversial family-law bill held off till May

Rome, April 10 - The opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said Wednesday that it had managed to have parliamentary examination of a controversial bill reforming family law held off until May. The bill, filed by League Senator Simone Pillon, changes the law on child custody after separations. It has been criticised by the United Nations, with officials picking up on the obligations for the children to meet both of their parents following a separation, even if one has been violent. "The office of the president of the justice committee has suspended the general debate on the Pillon bill until May 7," PD Senator Andrea Marcucci said. "It's a victory for the PD, which is radically opposed to the League bill, and it is clear sign of an impasse within the ruling majority".