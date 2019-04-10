Mercoledì 10 Aprile 2019 | 15:22

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italy rekindles fears of debt-bank link in EU - IMF

Italy rekindles fears of debt-bank link in EU - IMF

 
Vatican City
Council of Cardinals wants more women in Vatican posts

Council of Cardinals wants more women in Vatican posts

 
Rome
Controversial family-law bill held off till May

Controversial family-law bill held off till May

 
Rome
Won't apologise to Marino, he wasn't fit - Orfini

Won't apologise to Marino, he wasn't fit - Orfini

 
Turin
Supplementary budget avoidable says Boccia

Supplementary budget avoidable says Boccia

 
Rome
Won't apologise to Marino, he wasn't fit - Orfini

Won't apologise to Marino, he wasn't fit - Orfini

 
Rome
Vatican opens probe into Emanuela Orlandi

Vatican opens probe into Emanuela Orlandi

 
Rome
Vatican opens probe into Emanuela Orlandi

Vatican opens probe into Emanuela Orlandi

 
Rome
Spending review to avert VAT hike says Conte

Spending review to avert VAT hike says Conte

 
Rome
Weather to stay unstable through Palm Sunday

Weather to stay unstable through Palm Sunday

 
Rome
'Madness' to hike VAT for flat tax - Di Maio

'Madness' to hike VAT for flat tax - Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

LA CURIOSITA'
Serie D e le nobili decadutela situazione degli altri gironi

Serie D e le nobili decadute
la situazione degli altri gironi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeStreet art
Il murales dedicato a Verdone del canosino Piskv conquista Roma

Il murales dedicato a Verdone del canosino Piskv conquista Roma

 
LecceMusica
Levante, la curia di Lecce dice no al concerto in Piazza Duomo: «Testi troppo irriverenti»

Levante, la curia di Lecce dice no al concerto in Piazza Duomo: «Testi troppo irriverenti»

 
BariCinema
Bari si prepara al Bif&st: al Petruzzelli i premi Oscar Morricone, Piovani, Quaranta e Tornatore

Bari si prepara al Bif&st: al Petruzzelli i premi Oscar Morricone, Piovani, Quaranta e Tornatore

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Castellaneta, sequestrato lido abusivo: aveva fatto ampliamenti senza permesso

Castellaneta, sequestrato lido abusivo: aveva fatto ampliamenti senza permesso

 
MateraLe celebrazioni
Matera: alla Festa della Polizia gli agenti simulano un arresto

Matera: alla Festa della Polizia gli agenti simulano un arresto

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
San Donaci, cc bloccano spacciatore e cliente in casa

San Donaci, cc bloccano spacciatore e cliente in casa

 
PotenzaSanità in basilicata
Pensionata cardiopatica: l'elettrocardiogramma fra 20 mesi

Pensionata cardiopatica: l'elettrocardiogramma fra 20 mesi

 
FoggiaIl bilancio
Foggia, calano reati nei primi 3 mesi, nel 2018 forte aumento

Foggia, calano reati nei primi 3 mesi, nel 2018 forte aumento

 
Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

Cerignola, assalto al Consorzio di Bonifica: picchiano guardiano, 9 mezzi rubati

Cerignola, assalto al Consorzio Bonifica: picchiano guardiano, 9 mezzi rubati

Tenta di lanciarsi dal balcone con la nipote di 11 anni, 40enne bloccato dai cc

Tenta di lanciarsi dal balcone con la nipote di 11 anni, 40enne bloccato dai cc

Rubano borse da 5mila euro in pieno centro a Bari: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Bari, rubano borse da 5mila€ in centro: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Le «Meraviglie» di Lecce incantano l'Italia con le note di Giuliano Sangiorgi

Le «Meraviglie» di Lecce incantano l'Italia con le note di Giuliano Sangiorgi

Puglia, ecco la nuova legge su agenzie di viaggio: meno burocrazia più garanzie

Puglia, ecco la nuova legge su agenzie di viaggio: meno burocrazia più garanzie

Pensionata cardiopatica: l'elettrocardiogramma fra 20 mesi

Pensionata cardiopatica: l'elettrocardiogramma fra 20 mesi

Sfida di tecnologia all'Uniba, vince app che trasforma cittadini in guide turistiche

Sfida di tecnologia all'Uniba, vince app che trasforma cittadini in guide turistiche

Rome

Vatican opens probe into Emanuela Orlandi

To see if tomb in Teutonic Cemetery might be hers

Vatican opens probe into Emanuela Orlandi

Rome, April 10 - The Vatican has decided to Vatican open an internal probe into the case of Emanuela Orlandi, a 15-year-old Vatican citizen who disappeared in the summer of 1983, Orlandi's family lawyer Laura Sgrò said Wednesday. She said the Secretariat of State had "authorised the opening of an investigation" into a grave in the Teutonic Cemetery inside the Vatican that some think may be Orlandi's. Orlndi's brother Pietroi said he had met Catican Secretary of State cardinal Pietro Parolin in the last few months, sometimes with Sgrò, and "we presented our requests". "After 35 years of a lack of cooperation, the start of an investigation is an important breakthrough," he said. The Vatican said on March 27 it was handling a request from Orlandi's family to see if the tomb was that of Orlandi. "We're handling it, we'll find a way. I can't say any more," said the Vatican tribunal's promoter of justice, Gian Pierto Milano. On March 4 Orlandi's family asked the Vatican to reopen what it calls a "suspect" tomb in the Teutonic Cemetery in the Vatican. "I can confirm that the letter from Emanuela Orlandi's family has been received by (Secretary of State) Cardinal Pietro Parolin," said interim Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti. He said their request to have the tomb reopened "will now be studied". A lawyer for the Orlandi family said "seeing that the Pope has decided to open the Vatican Archives for the Pontificate of Pius XII in 2020, we make an appeal to the pontiff to give us access to the dossier that regards the investigation into the disappearance of Emanule Orlandi". Last summer the Orlandi family lawyer received an anonymous note saying "seek where the angel indicates". Investigations then led the family to think her remains might be in the tomb, which is pointed to by an angel on the cemetery wall holding a sheet saying RIP.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati