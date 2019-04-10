Won't apologise to Marino, he wasn't fit - Orfini

Rome, April 10 - Former Democratic Party (PD) Rome commissioner Matteo Orfini said Wednesday he would not apologise to former mayor Ignazio Marino after his acquittal in an expenses case that contributed to his ousting by the PD itself. Orfini said that, above and beyond legal matters, Marino had been shown to be "unfit" to be mayor. "Marino was not fit for that role, he was running Rome badly, the city was a disaster," said Orfini, also a former PD party chair. Orfini said he had made clear at the time that the decision to get rid of Marino was not linked to the expenses case. "My choice was a political one," he said.