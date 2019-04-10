Spending review to avert VAT hike says Conte

Rome, April 10 - The government will carry out a spending review to avert a VAT hike, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday. VAT hikes are envisaged as so-called budget safeguard clauses if public finances run over targets. Averting the hikes was reportedly one of the subjects discussed at a Tuesday cabinet meeting which approved the DEF economic blueprint. It would be "madness" to hike VAT in order to get the money to afford a flat tax, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday. "Increasing VAT to do the flat tax is madness, the flat tax will be done but not by increasing VAT," he said at a police anniversary celebration. There will be an "historic revolution" in the Italian fiscal system with the introduction in next year's budget of a flat tax by year's end, Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Wednesday. "On the flat tax the commitment is to approve a historic revolution to simplify the lives of Italian families," he said at the celebrations for the 167th anniversary of the state police. Salvini said that in the DEF economic blueprint "the principle is to simplify and make people pay less, not all but many". He said "the numbers will be in the budget" in the autumn. Salvini added: "you don't have to hike VAT in order to afford a flat tax". Premier Conte denied press reports that a cabinet meeting on the DEF economic blueprint Tuesday had been contentious. "As usual you have us fighting, it was an extremely tranquil meeting on the public finance picture and we believe we made the right decisions," he said. Conte spoke of "normal dialectics" in denying reports of a row over a flat tax, which was not approved in detail. League leader Matteo Salvini had been pushing to have two flat tax brackets of 15% and 20% approved but in the end the cabinet only made a general commitment to helping ease the middle class's tax burden. Some newspapers depicted this as a victory for the League's senior partner, Luigi Di Maio's 5-Star Movement (M5S). Salvini also on Wednesday quoted postwar Christian Democrat statesman Alcide De Gasperi in saying "one must not look to the next elections but to the future generations". Salvini said that "if you think on a short-term basis you don't do a good service to this country". "We will demonstrate with facts that we are grateful to you," he said at the celebrations of the 167th anniversary of the state police. "The two and a half billion earmarked for new (police) hirings must just be the start". Trade unions were critical of the DEF and asked for a meeting with the government. Industrial employer's group Confindustria spoke of a "bath of realism" in accepting very low growth this year. The government's promised flat tax for next year is referred to in the DEF economic blueprint approved Tuesday night but the tax bands were not listed. League sources said "the flat tax will be introduced but it will take longer to implement the programme" of the 5-Star-League government. They ruled out any rise in VAT. GDP growth this year is forecast to be 0.1% and 0.6% next year according to the DEF. Public debt will rise to 132.7% of GDP this year to then fall to 131.7%, while this year's deficit will rise to 2.4% from the planned 2.04%. Unemployment is expected to be 11% this year and 11.1% next. League sources stressed the government's intention of bringing tax benefits to the middle class and to boost public-works construction sites.