Some in Europe throwing petrol on Libya flames-Salvini

Rome, April 10 - Some in Europe are throwing petrol on the flames of conflict in Libya, Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Wednesday. "We are throwing water onto the fire but I have the clear impression that some people, in Europe too, are pouring petrol onto the fire and I don't think everyone has peace at heart," he said. "Let's hope good sense prevails but it's clear that if they bomb the airport the Coast Guard is in difficulty. "There's the risk of destabilising the area, there's Algeria next door and we are doing everything possible at the diplomatic level to stop the clashes". Salvini said eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar was "wrong" to launch an offensive on the UN-backed government in Tripoli. "You don't reach a solution with arms," he said.