Mercoledì 10 Aprile 2019 | 13:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Salvini says won't march on Liberation Day

Salvini says won't march on Liberation Day

 
Milan
Soccer: Milan probed for financial fair play again

Soccer: Milan probed for financial fair play again

 
Rome
Historic flat tax revolution by year end - Salvini

Historic flat tax revolution by year end - Salvini

 
Rome
Historic flat tax revolution by year end - Salvini

Historic flat tax revolution by year end - Salvini

 
Amman
Mattarella thanked by Italian tourists in Amman

Mattarella thanked by Italian tourists in Amman

 
Rome
8 migrants missing off Libya says Alarm Phone

8 migrants missing off Libya says Alarm Phone

 
Rome
Man chains son without food and water

Man chains son without food and water

 
Rome
Spending review to avert VAT hike - Conte

Spending review to avert VAT hike - Conte

 
Rome
Relief after suffering but no happiness - Marino

Relief after suffering but no happiness - Marino

 
Rome
Police escort system must be revised - Salvini

Police escort system must be revised - Salvini

 
Rome
Rates edge up at 1-yr BOT auction

Rates edge up at 1-yr BOT auction

 

Il Biancorosso

IL PRESIDENTE
De Laurentiis: "Cornacchini bravoHa amalgamato e tenuto saldo il gruppo"

De Laurentiis: "Cornacchini bravo
Ha amalgamato e tenuto saldo il gruppo"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceNel Leccese
Finge di essere minacciato dalla Scu, ma è lui il truffatore: arrestato artigiano a Lizzanello

Finge di essere minacciato dalla Scu, ma è lui il truffatore: arrestato artigiano a Lizzanello

 
BatIl punto
«Ambiente, educare alla legalità»: la conferenza a Barletta

«Ambiente, educare alla legalità»: la conferenza a Barletta

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
San Donaci, cc bloccano spacciatore e cliente in casa

San Donaci, cc bloccano spacciatore e cliente in casa

 
TarantoA S.Giorgio Jonico
Pistola clandestina nascosta in auto, un arresto nel Tarantino

Pistola clandestina nascosta in auto, un arresto nel Tarantino

 
PotenzaSanità in basilicata
Pensionata cardiopatica: l'elettrocardiogramma fra 20 mesi

Pensionata cardiopatica: l'elettrocardiogramma fra 20 mesi

 
FoggiaIl bilancio
Foggia, calano reati nei primi 3 mesi, nel 2018 forte aumento

Foggia, calano reati nei primi 3 mesi, nel 2018 forte aumento

 
BariL'inchiesta
Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

 
MateraNel Materano
Evade dai domiciliari, arrestato 33enne a Policoro

Evade dai domiciliari, arrestato 33enne a Policoro

 
Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

Cerignola, assalto al Consorzio di Bonifica: picchiano guardiano, 9 mezzi rubati

Cerignola, assalto al Consorzio Bonifica: picchiano guardiano, 9 mezzi rubati

Tenta di lanciarsi dal balcone con la nipote di 11 anni, 40enne bloccato dai cc

Tenta di lanciarsi dal balcone con la nipote di 11 anni, 40enne bloccato dai cc

Rubano borse da 5mila euro in pieno centro a Bari: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Bari, rubano borse da 5mila€ in centro: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Le «Meraviglie» di Lecce incantano l'Italia con le note di Giuliano Sangiorgi

Le «Meraviglie» di Lecce incantano l'Italia con le note di Giuliano Sangiorgi

Puglia, ecco la nuova legge su agenzie di viaggio: meno burocrazia più garanzie

Puglia, ecco la nuova legge su agenzie di viaggio: meno burocrazia più garanzie

Sfida di tecnologia all'Uniba, vince app che trasforma cittadini in guide turistiche

Sfida di tecnologia all'Uniba, vince app che trasforma cittadini in guide turistiche

Pensionata cardiopatica: l'elettrocardiogramma fra 20 mesi

Pensionata cardiopatica: l'elettrocardiogramma fra 20 mesi

Rome

Salvini says won't march on Liberation Day

Will be in Corleone

Salvini says won't march on Liberation Day

Rome, April 10 - Rightist league leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday he would not be taking part in any Liberation Day march on April 25 because he will be in Corleone supporting police in the fight against the mafia. "The fight against the Camorra, 'Ndrangheta and mafia is our raison d'etre," he said at the celebrations for the anniversary of the state police. "On April 25 I won't be marching here or there, red handkerchiefs, green handkerchiefs, black, yellow or white. I'm going to Corleone to support the police force in the heart of Sicily". April 25 is the day Italy celebrates its liberation from fascism and Nazism by the Allies.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati