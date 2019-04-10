Salvini says won't march on Liberation Day

Rome, April 10 - Rightist league leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday he would not be taking part in any Liberation Day march on April 25 because he will be in Corleone supporting police in the fight against the mafia. "The fight against the Camorra, 'Ndrangheta and mafia is our raison d'etre," he said at the celebrations for the anniversary of the state police. "On April 25 I won't be marching here or there, red handkerchiefs, green handkerchiefs, black, yellow or white. I'm going to Corleone to support the police force in the heart of Sicily". April 25 is the day Italy celebrates its liberation from fascism and Nazism by the Allies.