Historic flat tax revolution by year end - Salvini

Rome, April 10 - There will be an "historic revolution" in the Italian fiscal system with the introduction in next year's budget of a flat tax by year's end, Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Wednesday. "On the flat tax the commitment is to approve a historic revolution to simplify the lives of Italian families," he said at the celebrations for the 167th anniversary of the state police. Salvini said that in the DEF economic blueprint "the principle is to simplify and make people pay less, not all but many". He said "the numbers will be in the budget" in the autumn. Salvini added: "you don't have to hike VAT in order to afford a flat tax".