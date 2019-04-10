Soccer: Milan probed for financial fair play again

Salvini says won't march on Liberation Day
10 Aprile 2019
Milan, April 10 - AC Milan is under investigation for the second time for allegedly breaching UEFA's financial fair play rules, sources said Wednesday. UEFA's investigation chamber on Wednesday referred the Rossoneri to the arbitration chamber because it did not balance its books in the current period of observation regarding fiscal years ending in 2016, 2017 and 2018, UEFA said.
