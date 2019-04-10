Man chains son without food and water

Rome, April 10 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested a 38-year-old Romanian man for allegedly chaining up his son for bad behaviour and depriving him of food and water in a town near Rome. The man allegedly tied a chain to the boy's ankles and tied him to his bed, police said. After two days the boy took advantage of his father's absence and managed to free himself from the chain that tied him to the bed and, with his ankles still tied together, escaped and sought help from a neighbour. She then called the police who arrested the man on charges of abduction and domestic abuse. The incident happened at Ladispoli. Sources said the boy left the house after arguing with his father and the man decided to punish him for running off.