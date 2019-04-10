8 migrants missing off Libya says Alarm Phone

Rome, April 10 - Eight migrants are missing off Libya, the Alarm Phone rescue alert service said Wednesday. The service got a phone call about 6 a.m. from a dinghy in difficulty carrying around 20 people including women and children, it said. The migrants told Alarm Phone that eight people were missing at sea and the dinghy was shipping water. Alarm Phone said some of the people on board said they would be killed if they returned to Libya. All competent authorities have been alerted, Alarm Phone said. The Mediterranea Saving Humans migrant rescue NGO said: "urgent intervention is needed to save these people". Italy has closed its ports to migrant rescue NGO ships. Alarm Phone added: "The Seawatch plane has established visual contact with the blue wooden boat, confirming that there are around 20 people on board and no engine". The Libyan Coast Guard said it was moving in to rescue the migrants. "Efforts are ongoing to save them," said Libyan Navy spokesman Ayob Amr Ghasem on the phone to ANSA. The dinghy is off Abu Kammash, about 20 km from the Tunisian border, he said.