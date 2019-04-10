Mattarella thanked by Italian tourists in Amman

Amman, April 10 - President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday was thanked by a group of Italian tourists in the Amman Citadel, which the head of State was visiting as part of an official trip to Jordan. "Thank you president for everything you are doing for us", said the tourists from Piedmont, who also sang the national anthem in his honor. Mattarella spoke to the group before going to the royal palace for a meeting with King Abudallah II.