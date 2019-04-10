Relief after suffering but no happiness - Marino

Rome, April 10 - Being acquitted in a restaurant bill graft case that contributed to his ouster is "a relief but I can't say I'm happy," former Rome mayor Ignazio Marino said Wednesday. "I'm thinking, in fact, of all the people, family members, friends, companions in dreams and projects who have suffered with me, and for me, in these years," he said. The Cassation Court on Tuesday quashed a two-year term for alleged graft for Marino. The supreme court issued its verdict because "no crime was committed" in a case of alleged embezzlement and fraud over receipts for hospitality dinners. Marino, of the centre-left Democratic Party, had been acquitted at first instance and convicted on appeal.