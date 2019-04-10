V.tranquil DEF meet says Conte

Rome, April 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday denied press reports that a cabinet meeting on the DEF economic blueprint Tuesday had been contentious. "As usual you have us fighting, it was an extremely tranquil meeting on the public finance picture and we believe we made the right decisions," he said. Conte spoke of "normal dialectics" in denying reports of a row over a flat tax, which was not approved in detail. League leader Matteo Salvini had been pushing to have two flat tax brackets of 15% and 20% approved but in the end the cabinet only made a general commitment to helping ease the middle class's tax burden. Some newspapers depicted this as a victory for the League's senior partner, Luigi Di Maio's 5-Star Movement (M5S).