4 teens arrested for raping disabled girl, 17

Palermo, April 10 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested four teenagers on suspicion of raping a 17-year-old girl with mental and physical disabilities in an underground car park in Palermo in December. Two of them, aged 17 and 18, were taken to jail and the other two, aged 16 and 17, were detained in a youth home. At the time of the alleged rape they were all under age, police said. They are accused of gang rape. Investigators have viewed CCTV footage from the car park and the surrounding area and obtained the phone logs of the girl, as well as the phone record of one of the teens, whom she reportedly knew.