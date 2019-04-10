Di Maio's dad demolishes illegal structures

Naples, April 10 - Antonio Di Maio, fhe father of Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio, on Wednesday demolished at his own expense three illegally built buildings on a piece of land he co-owns with his sister at Mariglianella near Naples. For the three structures, Mayor Felice Di Maiolo had ordered the demolition in January. The owners were given 90 days to comply with the ordinance. As well as being deputy premier, Luigi Di Maio is also labour and industry minister and leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the senior partner in government with the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party of Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.