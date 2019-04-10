CasaPound militants occupy Noto hospital

Siracusa, April 10 - Militants from the neoFascist CasaPound group on Wednesday occupied a hospital in Noto in Sicily protesting the closure of gynecology and obstetrics wards there. "Important parts of the city, in its services and its patrimony, are disappearing and with them also the Trigona Hospital," said local CasaPound coordinator Andrea Azzaro Insenga. He said "this is because of the short-sighted and superficial policies of institutions incapable of safeguarding essential services in our area".