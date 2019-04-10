Industrial output up 0.8% in Feb, 0.9% over year

Rome, April 10 - Italy's Industrial output rose 0.8% in February over January, ISTAT said Wednesday. This was the second straight monthly rise after four consecutive falls, ISTAT said. Output was 0.9% higher than February 2018, the statistics agency said. This was the first yearly rise since October 2018, it said. Consumer goods were up 3.2% on a monthly basis and 4.7% on an annual basis.