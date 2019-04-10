115,500 applications for quota 100 early retirement scheme

Rome, April 10 - Over 115,500 applications have so far been made for the government's new 'quota 100' early retirement scheme, INPS social security and pensions agency said Wednesday. Typically, people aged at least 62 years and with 38 years of contributions qualify for the scheme, or 63 and 37, 64 and 36, and so on. Almost 85,000 applications were from men and over 39,000 from people who are not yet 63.