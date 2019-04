8 migrants missing off Libya - Alarm Phone

Rome, April 10 - Eight migrants are missing off Libya, the Alarm Phone rescue alert service said Wednesday. The service got a phone call about 6 a.m. from a dinghy in difficulty carrying around 20 people including women and children, it said. The migrants told Alarm Phone that eight people were missing at sea and the dinghy was shipping water. All competent authorities have been alerted, Alarm Phone said. The Mediterranea Saving Humans migrant rescue NGO said: "urgent intervention is needed to save these people". Italy has closed its ports to migrant rescue NGO ships.