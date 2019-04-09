Cassation acquits ex Rome mayor Marino

Christians can't give in to failure and weakness - pope
Rome
09 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 9 - The Cassation Court on Tuesday quashed a two-year term for alleged graft for former Rome mayor Ignazio Marino. The supreme court issued its verdict because "no crime was committed" in a case of alleged embezzlement and fraud over receipts for hospitality dinners. Marino, of the centre-left Democratic Party, had been acquitted at first instance and convicted on appeal.
