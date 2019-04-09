Martedì 09 Aprile 2019 | 21:22

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Vatican City
Christians can't give in to failure and weakness - pope

Christians can't give in to failure and weakness - pope

 
Rome
DEF says 0.2% growth, no new taxes or extra budget

DEF says 0.2% growth, no new taxes or extra budget

 
Turin
1 mn Italians gambling addicts

1 mn Italians gambling addicts

 
Rome
Soccer: Mandzukic cleared of violent conduct

Soccer: Mandzukic cleared of violent conduct

 
Turin
Soccer: Ronaldo to start for Juve at Ajax

Soccer: Ronaldo to start for Juve at Ajax

 
Rome
Cassation acquits ex Rome mayor Marino

Cassation acquits ex Rome mayor Marino

 
Rome
Plastic on the Stelvio like in sea

Plastic on the Stelvio like in sea

 
Rome
I'm calm, city goes on Appendino tells ANSA Forum

I'm calm, city goes on Appendino tells ANSA Forum

 
Rome
I'm calm, city goes on Appendino tells ANSA Forum

I'm calm, city goes on Appendino tells ANSA Forum

 
Amman
Diversity must be understood, valorised - Mattarella

Diversity must be understood, valorised - Mattarella

 
Rome
Physical appearance irrelevant in rape cases-top court

Physical appearance irrelevant in rape cases-top court

 

Il Biancorosso

IL PRESIDENTE
De Laurentiis: "Cornacchini bravoHa amalgamato e tenuto saldo il gruppo"

De Laurentiis: "Cornacchini bravo
Ha amalgamato e tenuto saldo il gruppo"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'inchiesta
Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

 
BrindisiClan tuturanesi
Brindisi, si pente capo clan Scu condannato all'ergastolo

Brindisi, si pente capo clan Scu condannato all'ergastolo

 
TarantoIl memorial
Taranto, morì di cancro a 15 anni: la targa col nome in un impianto in Africa

Taranto, morì di cancro a 15 anni: la targa col nome in un impianto in Africa

 
LecceMusica
Concerto Primo Maggio a Roma, nel cast anche i salentini La Municipal

Concerto Primo Maggio a Roma, nel cast anche i salentini La Municipal

 
MateraNel Materano
Evade dai domiciliari, arrestato 33enne a Policoro

Evade dai domiciliari, arrestato 33enne a Policoro

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Lagonegro, gas radon oltre i limiti, chiude scuola

Lagonegro, gas radon oltre i limiti, chiude scuola

 
BatCorsa
Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

 
FoggiaA San Severo (Fg)
S.Severo, picchia e offende per anni la moglie, anche in pubblico: 40enne in carcere

Picchia e offende la moglie, anche in pubblico: 40enne in carcere

 
Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Rubano borse da 5mila euro in pieno centro a Bari: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Bari, rubano borse da 5mila€ in centro: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Potenza, auto si ribalta e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Potenza, auto sbatte contro guard rail e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Taranto, immunità all’ex Ilva: ora a decidere è Mattarella

Ex Ilva, analisi su emissioni: valori in aumento ma nei limiti. Melucci chiede incontro a Costa

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

Ex Om, sbloccata cassa integrazione per 189 disoccupati

Ex Om, sbloccata cassa integrazione per 189 disoccupati

Cerignola, assalto al Consorzio di Bonifica: picchiano guardiano, 9 mezzi rubati

Cerignola, assalto al Consorzio Bonifica: picchiano guardiano, 9 mezzi rubati

Tenta di lanciarsi dal balcone con la nipote di 11 anni, 40enne bloccato dai cc

Tenta di lanciarsi dal balcone con la nipote di 11 anni, 40enne bloccato dai cc

Rome

Cassation acquits ex Rome mayor Marino

Cleared of hospitality dinner graft

Cassation acquits ex Rome mayor Marino

Rome, April 9 - The Cassation Court on Tuesday quashed a two-year term for alleged graft for former Rome mayor Ignazio Marino. The supreme court issued its verdict because "no crime was committed" in a case of alleged embezzlement and fraud over receipts for hospitality dinners. Marino, of the centre-left Democratic Party, had been acquitted at first instance and convicted on appeal.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati