Soccer: Ronaldo to start for Juve at Ajax

Turin, April 9 - Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Juventus in Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Ajax, coach Massimilano Allegri said Tuesday evening. The Portuguese superstar has been out of action since picking up a thigh injury in Portugal's 1-1 draw with Serbia during the recent international break. Defender and captain Giorgio Chiellini and midfielder Emre Can, however, will both miss out. Chiellini has been ruled out of the Ajax match due to a calf problem. Can will also miss the clash due to an ankle sprain. Veteran former Italy defender Andrea Barzagli has been drafted into the squad.