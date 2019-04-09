DEF says 0.2% growth, no new taxes or extra budget

Rome, April 9 - The DEF economic blueprint confirms 2019 GDP growth at 0.2%, premier's office sources said after cabinet approved the plan Tuesday. There are no new taxes or a supplementary budget in the DEF economic blueprint, premier's office sources said Tuesday. "The document confirms the government plans in the budget law and respect for the objectives set by the European Commission," the premier's office itself said. The DEF will include a dual rate flat tax of 15% and 20% for households earning up to 50,000 euros, sources said ahead of the meeting. The cabinet meeting was faced with how to defuse automatic VAT hikes, but Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio stressed that the problem "does not exist". The 0.2% growth forecast is down from the government's previous forecast of growth of 1% in 2019. It said GDP was set to rise 0.6% in 2020, 0.7% in 2021 and 0.9% in 2022. The draft DEF added, however, that the government thinks GDP could actually rise 0.2% this year and 0.7% in 2020 thanks to the effects of measures it will introduce. Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has denied reports he is close to quitting and argued the League/5-Star Movement (M5S) coalition backing Premier Giuseppe Conte's government should focus on boosting economy growth. The Italian economy slipped into recession in the second half of 2018 and growth is expected to be sluggish this year, perhaps even negative. "There isn't a government in any other European country that enjoys such solid support from the electorate and from parliament as in Italy," Tria said in interview published in Tuesday's edition of La Repubblica. "The ruling majority has huge political capital and, therefore, it has great responsibility too and it should put this at the service of growth". He said that reports of continued tension within the government were wrong and said he had never considered, nor threatened, resigning. When asked about whether the pledge to introduce a two-tier flat tax would feature in the government's new DEF economic blueprint, Tria said the executive would have to intervene in relation to public spending too. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said earlier Tuesday that the government's planned two-tier 'flat tax' may apply to households with a combined income of up to 50,000 euros, at first at least. "That is the reasoning we are starting from," Salvini told reporters at Milan's Salone del Mobile furniture fair when asked about the 50,000-euro-per-family threshold. "The important thing is to do things. It's right to talk but then it is necessary to act. "There is already a lower tax rate for self-employed people, artisans and shop-keepers. Now we want to reduce taxes for families and employed workers too". The second half of 2018 was particularly weak for Italian growth and this weakness continued into 2019, with lingering fears over the high debt burden, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said Tuesday without commenting on the prospect of a flat tax. "We must wait for the details," she said. The IMF said that it has cut its 2019 growth forecast for Italy to 0.1%, down 0.5 of a percentage point from its January forecast and 0.9 of a point with respect to the prediction it made in October. This compares to GDP growth of 0.9% in 2018. The fund's Italian growth forecast for 2020 remained unchanged at 0.9%. Italy, Brexit, and the European elections are all risk factors for growth, the IMF said. "In Europe a prolonged period of elevated yields in Italy would put Italian banks under further stress, would weigh on economic activity and worsen debt dynamics," it said. "Other specific European factors that could (affect growth) are the growing possibility of a no-deal Brexit and the outcome of the European elections" if progress in building the eurozone architecture is halted or reversed. "A prolonged budget uncertainty and high spreads in Italy, especially if associated with a deeper recession, could have negative repercussions on the other eurozone economies".