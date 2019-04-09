Plastic on the Stelvio like in sea
Rome
09 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 9 - Plastic waste has been found on an Italian glacier for the first time. Like in the sea, polyester, polyamide, polyethylene and polypropylene was found on the Forni Glacier in the Stelvio National Park last summer, sources said Tuesday. The find was in the order of 75 particles per every kilogramme of sediment, they said.
