I'm calm, city goes on Appendino tells ANSA Forum

Rome, April 9 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino told an ANSA Forum Tuesday that she was calm despite receiving an explosive device from suspected anarchists last week. "I'm very tranquil and serene regarding the work I am carrying forward, but also with respect to the clearance of the nursery school on February 7 to implement custodial measures on seven persons," she said referring to a nursery housing a trans-national anarchist squat. "It's a particular moment but the city as well as being close to its institutions is going ahead with the utmost serenity. "There is room to demonstrate but not for those who want to do it with violence". Appendino added that she had had to work carefully having inherited a deficit of 80 million euros and was counting on boosting city tourism by 14% via food and entertainment. Appendino added that the leader of her 5-Star Movement (M5S), Luigi Di Maio, was "right'" to stress the M5S's values to its coalition partner, Matteo Salvini of the League. Di Maio recently criticised Salvini for making common cause in Europe with fellow far-right nationalists who "leave the chamber when the Holocaust is celebrated". Appendino said Di Maio was right in stressing the importance of the government contract. She added: "I in any case have an excellent relationship with the government". Appendino added that "as soon as I took office I changed the name of the department from 'Family' to 'Families', which can be composed of people of a different sex or the same sex. "An institution must not judge what family is of greater value or give a scale of values. "An institution must welcome families". The mayor was referring to the so-called Pillon bill filed by a League member and aiming to uphold family values and pro-life positions.