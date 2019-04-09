Martedì 09 Aprile 2019 | 19:46

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Plastic on the Stelvio like in sea

Plastic on the Stelvio like in sea

 
Rome
I'm calm, city goes on Appendino tells ANSA Forum

I'm calm, city goes on Appendino tells ANSA Forum

 
Rome
I'm calm, city goes on Appendino tells ANSA Forum

I'm calm, city goes on Appendino tells ANSA Forum

 
Amman
Diversity must be understood, valorised - Mattarella

Diversity must be understood, valorised - Mattarella

 
Rome
Physical appearance irrelevant in rape cases-top court

Physical appearance irrelevant in rape cases-top court

 
Rome
Cabinet meeting on DEF put off until 18:00

Cabinet meeting on DEF put off until 18:00

 
Rome
Soccer: Pioli quits Fiorentina

Soccer: Pioli quits Fiorentina

 
Rome
Cinema: Hoffman, Servillo shooting new Carrisi film

Cinema: Hoffman, Servillo shooting new Carrisi film

 
Rome
Kids' coach crashes, 6 hurt

Kids' coach crashes, 6 hurt

 
Rome
25 mn Italians obese or overweight

25 mn Italians obese or overweight

 
Washington
Italy's growth is weak, fears for high debt say IMF

Italy's growth is weak, fears for high debt say IMF

 

Il Biancorosso

IL PRESIDENTE
De Laurentiis: "Cornacchini bravoHa amalgamato e tenuto saldo il gruppo"

De Laurentiis: "Cornacchini bravo
Ha amalgamato e tenuto saldo il gruppo"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiClan tuturanesi
Brindisi, si pente capo clan Scu condannato all'ergastolo

Brindisi, si pente capo clan Scu condannato all'ergastolo

 
BariProject day
Sfida di tecnologia all'Uniba, vince app che trasforma cittadini in guide turistiche

Sfida di tecnologia all'Uniba, vince app che trasforma cittadini in guide turistiche

 
TarantoIl memorial
Taranto, morì di cancro a 15 anni: la targa col nome in un impianto in Africa

Taranto, morì di cancro a 15 anni: la targa col nome in un impianto in Africa

 
LecceMusica
Concerto Primo Maggio a Roma, nel cast anche i salentini La Municipal

Concerto Primo Maggio a Roma, nel cast anche i salentini La Municipal

 
MateraNel Materano
Evade dai domiciliari, arrestato 33enne a Policoro

Evade dai domiciliari, arrestato 33enne a Policoro

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Lagonegro, gas radon oltre i limiti, chiude scuola

Lagonegro, gas radon oltre i limiti, chiude scuola

 
BatCorsa
Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

 
FoggiaA San Severo (Fg)
S.Severo, picchia e offende per anni la moglie, anche in pubblico: 40enne in carcere

Picchia e offende la moglie, anche in pubblico: 40enne in carcere

 
Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Rubano borse da 5mila euro in pieno centro a Bari: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Bari, rubano borse da 5mila€ in centro: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Potenza, auto si ribalta e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Potenza, auto sbatte contro guard rail e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Taranto, immunità all’ex Ilva: ora a decidere è Mattarella

Ex Ilva, analisi su emissioni: valori in aumento ma nei limiti. Melucci chiede incontro a Costa

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

Ex Om, sbloccata cassa integrazione per 189 disoccupati

Ex Om, sbloccata cassa integrazione per 189 disoccupati

Cerignola, assalto al Consorzio di Bonifica: picchiano guardiano, 9 mezzi rubati

Cerignola, assalto al Consorzio Bonifica: picchiano guardiano, 9 mezzi rubati

Tenta di lanciarsi dal balcone con la nipote di 11 anni, 40enne bloccato dai cc

Tenta di lanciarsi dal balcone con la nipote di 11 anni, 40enne bloccato dai cc

Rome

I'm calm, city goes on Appendino tells ANSA Forum

Di Maio right to stress values, all families must be welcomed

I'm calm, city goes on Appendino tells ANSA Forum

Rome, April 9 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino told an ANSA Forum Tuesday that she was calm despite receiving an explosive device from suspected anarchists last week. "I'm very tranquil and serene regarding the work I am carrying forward, but also with respect to the clearance of the nursery school on February 7 to implement custodial measures on seven persons," she said referring to a nursery housing a trans-national anarchist squat. "It's a particular moment but the city as well as being close to its institutions is going ahead with the utmost serenity. "There is room to demonstrate but not for those who want to do it with violence". Appendino added that she had had to work carefully having inherited a deficit of 80 million euros and was counting on boosting city tourism by 14% via food and entertainment. Appendino added that the leader of her 5-Star Movement (M5S), Luigi Di Maio, was "right'" to stress the M5S's values to its coalition partner, Matteo Salvini of the League. Di Maio recently criticised Salvini for making common cause in Europe with fellow far-right nationalists who "leave the chamber when the Holocaust is celebrated". Appendino said Di Maio was right in stressing the importance of the government contract. She added: "I in any case have an excellent relationship with the government". Appendino added that "as soon as I took office I changed the name of the department from 'Family' to 'Families', which can be composed of people of a different sex or the same sex. "An institution must not judge what family is of greater value or give a scale of values. "An institution must welcome families". The mayor was referring to the so-called Pillon bill filed by a League member and aiming to uphold family values and pro-life positions.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati