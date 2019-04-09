Physical appearance irrelevant in rape cases-top court

Rome, April 9 - The physical appearance of a woman saying she was raped it wholly "irrelevant" and is a "non-decisive" element in assessing her credibility, the supreme Court of Cassation said in its explanation of a recent decision to overturn the acquittals of two young South Americans accused of raping a 'masculine-looking' Peruvian girl on March 9, 2013 - acquitted by the lower court because she looked too masculine to be raped. The court in Ancona acquitted the pair in November 2017 and in its verdict referred to the "masculinity" of the victim which allegedly undermined the credibility of her complaint, implying that she was too ugly to be raped. Last month the justice ministry opened a probe into the sentence that said the 22-year-old Peruvian woman had been too ugly to be raped. The sentence, issued by three women judges, said the rape by two young men had not been "credible" because of the victim's "masculine appearance". The sentence was annulled by the supreme Court of Cassation which ordered a new appeals trial, quashing the acquittal of the two young men.