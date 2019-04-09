Cabinet meeting on DEF put off until 18:00

Diversity must be understood, valorised - Mattarella
Rome
09 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 9 - A cabinet meeting on launching the DEF economic blueprint was put off from 16:30 until 18:00 due to a pre-cabinet meeting to thrash out key DEF issues with Premier Giuseppe Conte, Deputy Premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini Economy Minister Giovanni Tria and various undersecretaries, government sources said.
