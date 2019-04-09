Soccer: Pioli quits Fiorentina

Rome, April 9 - Stefano Pioli quit as Fiorentina coach Tuesday after last weekend's defeat to lowly Frosinone extended a winless run to five. The Viola are 10th in Serie A. Pioli said he was "reluctantly" quitting after his "professional and above all human capacities were called into question". On Monday the club called on the manager and players to work as hard as they could and to "respect the shirt". Pioli replied Tuesday that he had always given his "utmost". Pioli is the 12th Serie A coach to lose his job this season but the first to resign rather than be sacked.