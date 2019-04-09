Cinema: Hoffman, Servillo shooting new Carrisi film

Rome, April 9 - Dustin Hoffman and Toni Servillo are at Cinecittà shooting the new film of writer-director Donato Carrisi, 'L'uomo del labirinto' (The Man of the Labyrinth), adapted from his own novel of the same name. Carrisi won the David di Donatello as best debut director for 'La Ragazza nella Nebbia' (The Girl in the Fog) in 2017.