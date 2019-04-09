Kids' coach crashes, 6 hurt

Rome, April 9 - A coach carrying French middle-school children on a trip to Naples crashed on the A1 motorway at Zagarolo near Rome Tuesday injuring six people including five children and an adult, who are not in a serious condition, sources said. They suffered bruises and some fractures, sources said. A lorry and a car were involved in the crash, the sources said. The children were said to be aged around 10. Emergency teams, fire fighters and police rushed to the scene. According to an initial reconstruction, the lorry crashed into the coach, tipping it upside down, and making it hit the car.