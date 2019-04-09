Martedì 09 Aprile 2019 | 16:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Cinema: Hoffman, Servillo shooting new Carrisi film

Cinema: Hoffman, Servillo shooting new Carrisi film

 
Rome
Kids' coach crashes, 6 hurt

Kids' coach crashes, 6 hurt

 
Rome
25 mn Italians obese or overweight

25 mn Italians obese or overweight

 
Washington
Italy's growth is weak, fears for high debt say IMF

Italy's growth is weak, fears for high debt say IMF

 
Rome
2 income tax bands, 15% and 20% - DEF

2 income tax bands, 15% and 20% - DEF

 
Rome
Kids' coach crashes, 6 hurt

Kids' coach crashes, 6 hurt

 
Rome
Giorgio Saccoccia new head of Italian Space Agency

Giorgio Saccoccia new head of Italian Space Agency

 
Marsala
Man, 27, who disappeared Sat found dead in Sicily

Man, 27, who disappeared Sat found dead in Sicily

 
Naples
Universiade's legacy to go beyond Naples - Games Coordinator

Universiade's legacy to go beyond Naples - Games Coordinator

 
Milan
Conte, Salvini inaugurate Milan furniture fair

Conte, Salvini inaugurate Milan furniture fair

 
Cagliari
Man shoots elderly wife dead then self

Man shoots elderly wife dead then self

 

Il Biancorosso

IL PRESIDENTE
De Laurentiis: "Cornacchini bravoHa amalgamato e tenuto saldo il gruppo"

De Laurentiis: "Cornacchini bravo
Ha amalgamato e tenuto saldo il gruppo"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl memorial
Taranto, morì di cancro a 15 anni: la targa col nome in un impianto in Africa

Taranto, morì di cancro a 15 anni: la targa col nome in un impianto in Africa

 
LecceMusica
Concerto Primo Maggio a Roma, nel cast anche i salentini La Municipal

Concerto Primo Maggio a Roma, nel cast anche i salentini La Municipal

 
BariA Modugno (Ba)
Ricercato da 4 anni per droga, si spaccia invano per il fratello: arrestato un albanese

Ricercato da 4 anni per droga, si spaccia invano per il fratello: arrestato un albanese

 
MateraNel Materano
Evade dai domiciliari, arrestato 33enne a Policoro

Evade dai domiciliari, arrestato 33enne a Policoro

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Lagonegro, gas radon oltre i limiti, chiude scuola

Lagonegro, gas radon oltre i limiti, chiude scuola

 
BrindisiA S.Vito dei Normanni
Nasconde droga nella cappa della cucina, arrestato

Nasconde droga nella cappa della cucina, arrestato

 
BatCorsa
Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

 
FoggiaA San Severo (Fg)
S.Severo, picchia e offende per anni la moglie, anche in pubblico: 40enne in carcere

Picchia e offende la moglie, anche in pubblico: 40enne in carcere

 
Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Potenza, auto si ribalta e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Potenza, auto sbatte contro guard rail e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Rubano borse da 5mila euro in pieno centro a Bari: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Bari, rubano borse da 5mila€ in centro: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Taranto, immunità all’ex Ilva: ora a decidere è Mattarella

Ex Ilva, analisi su emissioni: valori in aumento ma nei limiti. Melucci chiede incontro a Costa

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

migranti

Migranti, in 18 arrivano in Salento a bordo di una barca a vela

Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

Ischitella, a luglio arriva il festival per i nudisti

Ischitella, a luglio arriva il festival per i nudisti

Ex Om, sbloccata cassa integrazione per 189 disoccupati

Ex Om, sbloccata cassa integrazione per 189 disoccupati

Rome

Kids' coach crashes, 6 hurt

French kids on Naples trip, none seriously injured

Kids' coach crashes, 6 hurt

Rome, April 9 - A coach carrying French middle-school children on a trip to Naples crashed on the A1 motorway at Zagarolo near Rome Tuesday injuring six people including five children and an adult, who are not in a serious condition, sources said. They suffered bruises and some fractures, sources said. A lorry and a car were involved in the crash, the sources said. The children were said to be aged around 10. Emergency teams, fire fighters and police rushed to the scene. According to an initial reconstruction, the lorry crashed into the coach, tipping it upside down, and making it hit the car.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati