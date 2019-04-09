25 mn Italians obese or overweight

Rome, April 9 - Some 25 million Italians are obese or overweight, the first edition of the Italian Obesity Barometer Report said Tuesday. They are more men than women and live above all in cities and in the south of the country, the report said. They have a higher risk of diabetes, heart attacks, stroke and cancer. Obesity is the second highest preventable cause of death after smoking, the report said. Worldwide, two billion people are obese, the report said.