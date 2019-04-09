Italy's growth is weak, fears for high debt say IMF

Washington, April 9 - The second half of 2018 was particularly weak for Italian growth and this weakness continued into 2019, with lingering fears over the high debt burden, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said Tuesday without commenting on the prospect of a flat tax. "We must wait for the details," she said. The IMF said that it has cut its 2019 growth forecast for Italy to 0.1%, down 0.5 of a percentage point from its January forecast and 0.9 of a point with respect to the prediction it made in October. This compares to GDP growth of 0.9% in 2018. The fund's Italian growth forecast for 2020 remained unchanged at 0.9%. Italy, Brexit, and the European elections are all risk factors for growth, the IMF said. "In Europe a prolonged period of elevated yields in Italy would put Italian banks under further stress, would weigh on economic activity and worsen debt dynamics," it said. "Other specific European factors that could (affect growth) are the growing possibility of a no-deal Brexit and the outcome of the European elections" if progress in building the eurozone architecture is halted or reversed. "A prolonged budget uncertainty and high spreads in Italy, especially if associated with a deeper recession, could have negative repercussions on the other eurozone economies".