Kids' coach crashes, 6 hurt

Rome, April 9 - A coach carrying French children on a trip to Naples crashed on the A1 motorway at Zagarolo near Rome Tuesday injuring six people including some children, who are not in a serious condition, sources said. A lorry and a car were involved in the crash, the sources said. The children were said to be aged around 10. Emergency teams, fire fighters and police are at the scene. The dynamic of the accident has yet to be reconstructed.