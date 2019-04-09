Conte, Salvini inaugurate Milan furniture fair

Milan, April 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte and Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Tuesday inaugurated the 58th edition of Milan's famous Salone del Mobile furniture fair at the Milan-Rho fair. Also present were the president of industrial employers' body Confindustria, Vincenzo Boccia, Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana, European Parlament President Antonio Tajani, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, the president of the Salone del Mobile, Claudio Luti, and the president of the Federlegno wood-working association, Emanuele Orsini. "We are proud of Milan, capital of design," said Conte. Salvini said "here we see an Italy that is growing, which we want to help". Boccia said "the Salone del Mobile is a mirror of Italian industry".