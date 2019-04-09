Giorgio Saccoccia new head of Italian Space Agency

Rome, April 9 - Giorgio Saccoccia was named new head of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) on Tuesday, replacing Roberto Battiston who was removed by Education and Research Minister Marco Bussetti. Since Battiston's removal earlier this year, Piero Benvenuti had acted as extraordinary commissioner. He now hands on to Saccoccia. Saccoccia, 56, is an expert in space propulsion with management experience. He has long experience in the space transport sector. Since 2003 he has been head of the European Space Agency's propulsion and aerothermodynamics section. Saccoccia was picked by Bussetti upon the recommendation of a panel of experts, sources said.