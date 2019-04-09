Universiade's legacy to go beyond Naples - Games Coordinator

Naples, April 4 - The 2019 Summer Universiade will leave behind a big legacy and the positive effects will not be limited to Naples, according to Adam Sotiriadis, the General Coordinator of July's World University Games. "This will be a youth festival," Sotiriadis told ANSA ahead of the Games for higher-education students, which are taking place in Naples and the surrounding region of Campania July 3-14. "The Italian youth and their older counterparts will have a legacy, not only in structures, not only in venues. "There will also be a legacy of know-how, of how to organize multisports events. "We are talking about 9,000 athletes, 18 sports, 30-40 competition venues, with transportation and the special characteristics of the athletes' village. "This is a big project, so this know-how will remain with the youth for the next generation. "Sport events never end. "After the Universiade, these people will have a legacy of know-how for future events in Napoli and it makes me totally satisfied. "And it's in every field. We have medical services, international services, linguistic services, sports management, you name it. "It's a first class opportunity to put theory into practice. "The opportunity for people to show their professional skills, to show who they are". He said that credit was due to Naples and Campania for taking on the challenge of hosting such a big and "costly" event "in these times for the universe". And he said the Universiade can play a small part in counteracting narratives that would set people against each other. "We have to underline not just the sporting part," said Sotiriadis, a former water polo competitor from Greece with a wealth of experience in organising sporting events. "These are university athletes. People who have knowledge, they are good with academic issues, plus they are sportsmen and sportswomen. "This combination makes for a special message for their peers. "This is what make the Universiade different to other big events. "The special thing about the Universiade is that it gives an appropriate message to the youth of the world that unity works. "The delegations will have visited so many cultural places by the end of the Games, art, (traces of ancient) Greek civilization, Roman civilization. "All the delegates will have a lifetime experience. "There is no doubt (that the Games can make a wider contribution). "The photos will come out in the press of the young people in their uniforms (for the Games) and the flags from all over the world. "It's a united event that brings together 124 countries here in Napoli. "This is the best weapon against all these atrocities, all these extreme views that are happening in the world. "This is the best weapon to combat this type of thinking". Sotiriadis said he was hopeful that everything will go well at the Games. "I'm very impressed by the enthusiasm of the youth that they have and I'm very proud that I'm working with this youth," he said. photo: Universiade General Coordinator Adam Sotiriadis (right) with Games Commissioner Gianluca Basile.