Martedì 09 Aprile 2019 | 15:14

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Giorgio Saccoccia new head of Italian Space Agency

Giorgio Saccoccia new head of Italian Space Agency

 
Marsala
Man, 27, who disappeared Sat found dead in Sicily

Man, 27, who disappeared Sat found dead in Sicily

 
Naples
Universiade's legacy to go beyond Naples - Games Coordinator

Universiade's legacy to go beyond Naples - Games Coordinator

 
Milan
Conte, Salvini inaugurate Milan furniture fair

Conte, Salvini inaugurate Milan furniture fair

 
Cagliari
Man shoots elderly wife dead then self

Man shoots elderly wife dead then self

 
Vibo Valentia
'Ndrangheta sweep nets over 30 people

'Ndrangheta sweep nets over 30 people

 
Rome
100,000 applications for 3,000 income 'navigator' jobs

100,000 applications for 3,000 income 'navigator' jobs

 
Rome
Candreva offers to pay school meals for girl

Candreva offers to pay school meals for girl

 
Rome
Golf: Molinari to challenge Woods at Masters

Golf: Molinari to challenge Woods at Masters

 
Rome
Italy's GDP to grow 0.1% in 2019 - DEF draft

Italy's GDP to grow 0.1% in 2019 - DEF draft

 
Milan
Flat tax may apply to families on under 50,000 euros-Salvini

Flat tax may apply to families on under 50,000 euros-Salvini

 

Il Biancorosso

IL PRESIDENTE
De Laurentiis: "Cornacchini bravoHa amalgamato e tenuto saldo il gruppo"

De Laurentiis: "Cornacchini bravo
Ha amalgamato e tenuto saldo il gruppo"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceVerso il voto
Lecce, candidato sindaco Salvemini minacciato di morte su Fb

Lecce, candidato sindaco Salvemini minacciato di morte su Fb Solidarietà dall'Anci

 
TarantoDelibera della regione
Taranto, oggi ok ai lavori della seconda stazione

Taranto, oggi ok ai lavori della seconda stazione

 
BariA Modugno (Ba)
Ricercato da 4 anni per droga, si spaccia invano per il fratello: arrestato un albanese

Ricercato da 4 anni per droga, si spaccia invano per il fratello: arrestato un albanese

 
MateraNel Materano
Evade dai domiciliari, arrestato 33enne a Policoro

Evade dai domiciliari, arrestato 33enne a Policoro

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Lagonegro, gas radon oltre i limiti, chiude scuola

Lagonegro, gas radon oltre i limiti, chiude scuola

 
BrindisiA S.Vito dei Normanni
Nasconde droga nella cappa della cucina, arrestato

Nasconde droga nella cappa della cucina, arrestato

 
BatCorsa
Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

 
FoggiaA San Severo (Fg)
S.Severo, picchia e offende per anni la moglie, anche in pubblico: 40enne in carcere

Picchia e offende la moglie, anche in pubblico: 40enne in carcere

 
Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Potenza, auto si ribalta e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Potenza, auto sbatte contro guard rail e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Rubano borse da 5mila euro in pieno centro a Bari: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Bari, rubano borse da 5mila€ in centro: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Taranto, immunità all’ex Ilva: ora a decidere è Mattarella

Ex Ilva, analisi su emissioni: valori in aumento ma nei limiti. Melucci chiede incontro a Costa

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

Vinitaly, stand del porto di Taranto con foto di Gallipoli. Liviano attacca Pugliapromozione, l'agenzia: «Non c'entriamo»

Gaffe al Vinitaly, Gallipoli «diventa» il porto di Taranto nello stand della Regione

Musica: David Garrett, il 15 settembre all'Arena di Verona

Musica: David Garrett, il 15 settembre all'Arena di Verona

Bari, blitz di Decaro tra i rifiuti dei ristoranti: «Vi svuoterò la spazzatura nei locali»

Bari, blitz di Decaro tra i rifiuti dei ristoranti: «Vi svuoterò la spazzatura nei locali» VD

migranti

Migranti, in 18 arrivano in Salento a bordo di una barca a vela

Naples

Universiade's legacy to go beyond Naples - Games Coordinator

Games will leave behind renewed facilities,enriched human beings

Universiade's legacy to go beyond Naples - Games Coordinator

Naples, April 4 - The 2019 Summer Universiade will leave behind a big legacy and the positive effects will not be limited to Naples, according to Adam Sotiriadis, the General Coordinator of July's World University Games. "This will be a youth festival," Sotiriadis told ANSA ahead of the Games for higher-education students, which are taking place in Naples and the surrounding region of Campania July 3-14. "The Italian youth and their older counterparts will have a legacy, not only in structures, not only in venues. "There will also be a legacy of know-how, of how to organize multisports events. "We are talking about 9,000 athletes, 18 sports, 30-40 competition venues, with transportation and the special characteristics of the athletes' village. "This is a big project, so this know-how will remain with the youth for the next generation. "Sport events never end. "After the Universiade, these people will have a legacy of know-how for future events in Napoli and it makes me totally satisfied. "And it's in every field. We have medical services, international services, linguistic services, sports management, you name it. "It's a first class opportunity to put theory into practice. "The opportunity for people to show their professional skills, to show who they are". He said that credit was due to Naples and Campania for taking on the challenge of hosting such a big and "costly" event "in these times for the universe". And he said the Universiade can play a small part in counteracting narratives that would set people against each other. "We have to underline not just the sporting part," said Sotiriadis, a former water polo competitor from Greece with a wealth of experience in organising sporting events. "These are university athletes. People who have knowledge, they are good with academic issues, plus they are sportsmen and sportswomen. "This combination makes for a special message for their peers. "This is what make the Universiade different to other big events. "The special thing about the Universiade is that it gives an appropriate message to the youth of the world that unity works. "The delegations will have visited so many cultural places by the end of the Games, art, (traces of ancient) Greek civilization, Roman civilization. "All the delegates will have a lifetime experience. "There is no doubt (that the Games can make a wider contribution). "The photos will come out in the press of the young people in their uniforms (for the Games) and the flags from all over the world. "It's a united event that brings together 124 countries here in Napoli. "This is the best weapon against all these atrocities, all these extreme views that are happening in the world. "This is the best weapon to combat this type of thinking". Sotiriadis said he was hopeful that everything will go well at the Games. "I'm very impressed by the enthusiasm of the youth that they have and I'm very proud that I'm working with this youth," he said. photo: Universiade General Coordinator Adam Sotiriadis (right) with Games Commissioner Gianluca Basile.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati