Man, 27, who disappeared Sat found dead in Sicily

Marsala, April 9 - A 27-year-old man who disappeared on Saturday night after going to a nightclub outside Marsala was found dead behind a farm building about 500m from where he went missing on Tuesday. Gianni Genna's body was found in Marsala's contrada Ciavolotto. He went missing from the disco in contrada Digerbato. The body, which showed bruising to the face, was found under a tree and had the same clothes on as Saturday night. It was found by a team of fire fighters, tax police and a volunteer searcher. Locals said the area was searched Monday but nothing was found.