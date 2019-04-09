100,000 applications for 3,000 income 'navigator' jobs

Rome, April 9 - So far there have been some 100,000 applications for the 3,000 jobs available as the new 'navigators' who will hopefully steer people into work under the new basic income 'citizenship wage' scheme, sources said Tuesday. Authorities are seeking a location to test the aspiring navigators. For the first tender, no locations have proposed hosting the tests while for the second tender only the Fiera di Roma site has come forward, ANSA has learned. Therefore, the large hotel Ergife and Rome's Palazzo dei Congressi conference hall have been invited for a "negotiated procedure". Six days of testing are envisaged, costing a total of 219,000 euros. The basic income is one of the government's two flagship policies along with the 'quota 100' early retirement scheme. Under the citizenship wage, navigators are supposed to give applicants three job offers. If they refuse them all, they will lose the benefit.