Rome
Giorgio Saccoccia new head of Italian Space Agency

Marsala
Man, 27, who disappeared Sat found dead in Sicily

Naples
Universiade's legacy to go beyond Naples - Games Coordinator

Milan
Conte, Salvini inaugurate Milan furniture fair

Cagliari
Man shoots elderly wife dead then self

Vibo Valentia
'Ndrangheta sweep nets over 30 people

Rome
100,000 applications for 3,000 income 'navigator' jobs

Rome
Candreva offers to pay school meals for girl

Rome
Golf: Molinari to challenge Woods at Masters

Rome
Italy's GDP to grow 0.1% in 2019 - DEF draft

Milan
Flat tax may apply to families on under 50,000 euros-Salvini

De Laurentiis: "Cornacchini bravoHa amalgamato e tenuto saldo il gruppo"

Ha amalgamato e tenuto saldo il gruppo"

 

LecceVerso il voto
Lecce, candidato sindaco Salvemini minacciato di morte su Fb

TarantoDelibera della regione
Taranto, oggi ok ai lavori della seconda stazione

BariA Modugno (Ba)
Ricercato da 4 anni per droga, si spaccia invano per il fratello: arrestato un albanese

MateraNel Materano
Evade dai domiciliari, arrestato 33enne a Policoro

PotenzaNel Potentino
Lagonegro, gas radon oltre i limiti, chiude scuola

BrindisiA S.Vito dei Normanni
Nasconde droga nella cappa della cucina, arrestato

BatCorsa
Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

FoggiaA San Severo (Fg)
S.Severo, picchia e offende per anni la moglie, anche in pubblico: 40enne in carcere

Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Potenza, auto si ribalta e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Rubano borse da 5mila euro in pieno centro a Bari: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Taranto, immunità all’ex Ilva: ora a decidere è Mattarella

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

Vinitaly, stand del porto di Taranto con foto di Gallipoli. Liviano attacca Pugliapromozione, l'agenzia: «Non c'entriamo»

Musica: David Garrett, il 15 settembre all'Arena di Verona

Bari, blitz di Decaro tra i rifiuti dei ristoranti: «Vi svuoterò la spazzatura nei locali»

migranti

Migranti, in 18 arrivano in Salento a bordo di una barca a vela

Rome

100,000 applications for 3,000 income 'navigator' jobs

Tests to take place in Rome

Rome, April 9 - So far there have been some 100,000 applications for the 3,000 jobs available as the new 'navigators' who will hopefully steer people into work under the new basic income 'citizenship wage' scheme, sources said Tuesday. Authorities are seeking a location to test the aspiring navigators. For the first tender, no locations have proposed hosting the tests while for the second tender only the Fiera di Roma site has come forward, ANSA has learned. Therefore, the large hotel Ergife and Rome's Palazzo dei Congressi conference hall have been invited for a "negotiated procedure". Six days of testing are envisaged, costing a total of 219,000 euros. The basic income is one of the government's two flagship policies along with the 'quota 100' early retirement scheme. Under the citizenship wage, navigators are supposed to give applicants three job offers. If they refuse them all, they will lose the benefit.

