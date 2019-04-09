'Ndrangheta sweep nets over 30 people

Vibo Valentia, April 9 - A major police operation against the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia netted over 30 people across Italy Tuesday. Charges included mafia association, extortion, damages and robbery, illegal possession of arms and explosives, GBH, fraudulent claiming of assets and drugs trafficking and distribution. Over 200 police made the arrests at Vibo Valentia and in the provoinces of Reggio Calabria, Palermo, Rome, Bologna, L'Aquila, Prato, Livorno, Alessandria, Brescia, Nuoro, Milan and Udine. The operation uncovered evidence that the so-called piscopisani clan wanted to oust the Mancuso clan, dominant in Vibo Valentia and surrounding areas, police said. Police said the operational HQ of the piscopisanis was in Bologna. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini hailed the sweep. "The State is stronger than the clans," he said. 'Ndrangheta is Italy's richest and most powerful mafia thanks to its control of the European cocaine market.