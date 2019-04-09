Man shoots elderly wife dead then self

Giorgio Saccoccia new head of Italian Space Agency
Cagliari, April 9 - An elderly man shot his elderly wife dead and then himself at Quartu Sant'Elena in the Cagliari hinterland on Tuesday. The victims were named as Benito Lai, 87, and Annalisa Ravenna, 82. Their bodies were found in a car parked near their house. The pair were said to have been suffering from severe depression. They left a farewell note for their family.
