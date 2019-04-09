Candreva offers to pay school meals for girl

Giorgio Saccoccia new head of Italian Space Agency
09 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 8 - Inter and Italy soccer star Antonio Candreva has offered to pay school meals for a girl forced to eat crackers and tinned tuna because her parents couldn't afford the fees. The winger has spoken to the mayor of the town of Minerbe near Verona to get more info on the girl and pay for her meals at a local elementary school.
